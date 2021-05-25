Parliaments in Africa need strengthening to hold govts accountable - Akufo-Addo

According to him, there is no institution better-suited to hold the executive to account than the one composed of the representatives of the people.

“I am a strong believer in the work of Parliament, and, as we strive to deepen continental integration and strengthen ties that exist between our respective countries, we should create room for our respective Parliaments to learn from each other, and, through that process, enhance the prospects of continental integration”.

“It is one of the best ways to realise the objects of Agenda 2063, and help create ‘The Africa We All Want’ in our time,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.