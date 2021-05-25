RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliaments in Africa need strengthening to hold govts accountable - Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for the strengthening of parliaments on the continent.

President Akufo-Addo in South Africa
President Akufo-Addo in South Africa

He said this is key for lawmakers to fulfill their roles on holding governments accountable.

According to him, there is no institution better-suited to hold the executive to account than the one composed of the representatives of the people.

“I am a strong believer in the work of Parliament, and, as we strive to deepen continental integration and strengthen ties that exist between our respective countries, we should create room for our respective Parliaments to learn from each other, and, through that process, enhance the prospects of continental integration”.

Emmanuel Macron with Nana Addo
Emmanuel Macron with Nana Addo

“It is one of the best ways to realise the objects of Agenda 2063, and help create ‘The Africa We All Want’ in our time,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo said this on Monday, 24th May 2021, when he addressed the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan African Parliament, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

