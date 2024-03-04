Passage of harsher anti-LGBTQ+ bill is a threat to the rights of gays — Gabby

In a recent statement, Otchere-Darko urged the media and politicians to transparently communicate the potential consequences of passing such legislation to the Ghanaian people.

He acknowledged that while the decision has significant support within the Parliament and the country, it is crucial for Ghanaians to comprehend that choices have consequences.

Expressing the need for fairness, he called upon the media and politicians to inform the public about both the positive and negative aspects of imposing stricter penalties against the LGBTQ+ community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Otchere-Darko encouraged those who believe the bill is constitutionally problematic to pursue legal avenues and challenge it in court, emphasizing that such actions are fundamental to a functioning democracy.

The recently approved Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, passed through various stages in Parliament.

The legislation categorizes engaging in "unnatural carnal knowledge" as a misdemeanor, carrying a maximum imprisonment term of three years.