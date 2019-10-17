This the school authorities said is affecting their quest for quality education.

They thus want the government to swiftly intervene to get them a decent infrastructure and furniture.

Teachers at the school are struggling to assess the performance of the students. Another major challenge facing the school include overcrowded classrooms.

The roofs covering the classrooms leaks anytime it rains.

Students sit on bare floor at Agona Ahanta

A JHS three student, Gladys Agyemang Boateng, who spoke to Accra-based Joy FM said "anytime it rains, we do not get the chance to learn. And even when it stops we have to get brooms and sweep the water in the classrooms. So we call on the government to help us so that we don’t struggle like we do now.

"We get scared every day because when it rains, other students are still learning to write the BECE but in our case, we can’t learn due to our current ordeal. And this scares us that we may fail."

The Headmaster of the school, Frank Awotwe-Mensah has appealed to the government and the general public for support.