According to the group, failure to do this by close of October 12, they will campaign and vote massively for opposition leader John Mahama.

In an interview with Citi News, a spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Frederick Forson indicated that his outfit will mobilize support for the opposition NDC if their demands are not met.

“We want the President of the Republic by the close of October 12, 2020, to tell us whether or not he will pay the Menzgold money. If we do not get a response, we will have no other choice but to mobilize our friends and family to vote for the NDC to come to power and bail us out,” he said.

The group has been agitating for payment of their locked up cash in the last two years and they were excluded from the customers of collapsed financial institutions that have been paid by the government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Customers of Menzgold on August 3, 2020, embraced NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s promise to pay their investments in full.

Mr. Mahama has promised to pay all persons who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions within one year.