He said eyewitness accounts shows that a robbery attack cannot be the conclusive factor of the incident.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the murder of only Mr. Quansah in the midst of several people raises numerous questions.

Speaking during a visit to the late MP’s family house, he said, “no one should say that it’s an armed robbery case. You people got six cars but I have eight cars that were stopped by killers.

So I’m pleading with you to slow down on the talks. The gentleman didn’t help us. The gentleman said he was part but before he spoke I had already spoken to three of the people involved and written down their statements”.

He adds that police, national security and other stakeholders are investigating the matter therefore Ghanaians should avoid commenting on the matter while it is being handled by the police.

Ekow Quansah Hayford

“The guy didn’t speak well. When you do that, you make the job difficult for police officers, national security and those of us investigating. He spoke as if he was part of the entourage meanwhile he wasn’t part. I’m warning him to stop talking else he will be the first suspect. He should stop talking.

“No one should say that it was an armed robbery attack. Of all the people line up by the robbers, only one person was killed. I’m pleading with you to leave everything for me and I will handle it. I believe God will also come through. We need your help.”