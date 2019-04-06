The move follows a directive by power generation company, GRIDCo to PDS that it has enough power for distribution so the load shedding exercise should be suspended until further notice.

On Friday, PDS announced a nationwide load shedding timetable, detailing when power will go off in certain communities, towns and cities.

The timetable was released after the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu called on the company to inform Ghanaians on days their lights will go off.

During a town hall meeting by the Economic Management Team in Accra, Peter Amewu disclosed that the PDS has been releasing a timetable for consumers in the other regions except Accra.

The load-shedding covers Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Western Region and Volta Region.

The government said that engineering works aimed at helping to transport gas from the western part of the country to the east, where the generation plants are located, is the reason for the outages, which are expected to cease by 12 April.