Some pedestrians have started using the footbridge to cross over the highway.

Pedestrians are using the footbridge at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) junction while workers of First Sky Limited, the company undertaking the project are busily paving the front view and sidewalk of the completed bridge with others applying the final coating on the metal railings.

All the six footbridges at the various locations; Firestone, Madina-Zongo Junction, Redco Junction, Ritz Junction, SDA Junction and WASS were at various stages of completion.

Some pedestrians in and around Madina and Adenta have expressed mixed reactions towards the progress of work.

It will be recalled that on Thursday, November 8, 2018, a taxi cab knocked down a female student of WASS on the Adenta-Madina Highway leading to her immediate demise, which led to riots by the residents to demand the completion of the footbridges.

The residents blocked the road and burnt car tyres to prevent the movement of vehicular traffic as a way of expressing their anger over the frequent accidents and casualties due to the non-availability of footbridges.

It took the timely intervention of the Police and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to quench the fire to restore sanity and free flow of vehicular traffic.

Some residents, however on Monday, November 12, staged another peaceful protest to re-echo the need for the government to urgently fix the uncompleted footbridges to safeguard lives of pedestrians.