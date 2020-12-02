The Commission said persons who are caught taking photos of their ballots will be arrested and handed over to the Police.

This was disclosed by the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, during an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“If you finish and you tell people who you voted for, that is fine but it is an offence for you to take photos of it and be showing it to people. That breaches the secrecy of the ballot. In the view of the law you can be arrested,” he said.

Special voting took place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This comes after some videos circulating on social media showed some early voters displaying their ballots after voting.

The special voting began on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for security personnel, media practitioners and staff of the Electoral Commission.

More than 109,000 Ghanaians were expected to take part in the early voting in all 16 regions in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the EC has reiterated its resolve to declare the results of the elections after 24 hours.

Addressing journalists as part of the “Let the Citizen Know” encounter, the Commission said it has put in place measures to ensure the results are declared within the estimated time frame.

EC Chair Jean Mensa explained that the current Constitutional Instrument mandated the regional directors to forward results to the EC Headquarters after collating the results of constituencies in their respective regions.

“Unlike the past, when the EC Chair collated results from all the 275 constituencies in the country, this year I will be receiving collated results from the 16 regions making it easier for the results to be declared,” she said, as quoted by GNA.

She noted that all the district officers have been adequately trained and equipped to deliver their mandate.

Mrs. Mensa said special logistics have also been made available to help the officers transport the results to district and regional collation centres.

“In the Afram Plains, boats will be on standby while in the other hard-to-reach areas special vehicles and security will be made available,” the EC boss stated, as quoted by the GNA.

She added that a total of 17,027,641 registrants are expected to cast their votes on December 7, 2020.