The survey also revealed the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Mahama, came second with 40.4% of the votes while the candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom came third.

A total of 11,000 respondents took part in the survey.

Out of 80% of the respondents who said they will vote based on the campaign messages of the candidates, 52.5% of them said they will vote for the governing New Patriotic Party candidate while 40.9% said they will opt for Mr. Mahama.

Leading the political science department of the University of Ghana to make the presentation to journalists on Thursday, 26 November 2020, lecturer Alex Kaakyire Duku Frempong said: “The respondents who said they were going to vote based on sound campaign message, their preferred choices were NPP’s Akufo-Addo 52.5 and followed by the NDC’s John Mahama 40.9.

“GUM’s Christian Kwabena Andrews got 1.3 but what is more important is that 3.7 percent of Ghanaians have not decided.”

“When we asked our sample which presidential candidate they were going to vote for if elections were held today, 51.7 percent said they will vote for Akufo-Addo, and 40.4% said they will vote for Mahama while 1.4% said they will vote for GUM. So that is what the 11,000 respondents that we spoke to said.”

A separate survey done by pollster Ben Ephson, also predicts victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo.