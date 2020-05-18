The picture was revealed by Konlanbik Jacob Duuti, a 75-year old former primary school tutor of the Vice President in the 1970s at the Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale.

Mr. Duuti revealed the picture when officials presented a brand new tractor to him from Vice President Dr. Bawumia on Sunday at his home in Nakpanduri.

READ ALSO: Jackline Mensah: This Ghanaian teenager is serving laughs on TikTok for a mental health boost

The Vice President’s former teacher explained that the picture, which shows young Bawumia dressed as a lawyer, was captured on the occasion of one of the primary school’s speech and prize giving day in the late 60.

The former teacher revealed that Dr. Bawumia fancied becoming a lawyer as a pupil, adding that the Vice President actually acted in a play as a lawyer during the school’s speech and prize giving day.

Meanwhile, a family source of the Vice President has confirmed to Dailymailgh.com that the Vice President had interest in law when he was growing up.

READ ALSO: Why are Ghanaians doubting COVID-19 recoveries? - Dr. Nsiah Asare asks

The family source revealed that after completing his secondary education at the Tamale Secondary School, Dr. Bawumia got admission to read law at the Univerisity of London, but he declined in favour of banking and economics because he wanted to do something different from his brother, who was also reading law at the time.