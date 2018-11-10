Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot

Mariam, 18, died following the accident and the taxi driver tried to run but has been arrested by the police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot

She was knocked down by a taxi driver on Thursday when she was crossing the Madina-Adentan highway also known as N4.

Mariam, 18, died following the accident and the taxi driver tried to run but has been arrested by the police.

READ MORE: Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot

Her death sparked a spontaneous riot, resulting in road blockade, tyre burning and stone throwing.

The police responded by firing warning shots, teargas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.

She was a first year Home Economics student at the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in the Greater Accra Region.

Mariam had albiinism.

play Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot

Albinism is a comparatively rare genetically inherited group of conditions.

READ MORE: Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll

It causes pale skin which burns easily in the sun, virtually white hair, very severe short-sight and photophobia (a severe sensitivity to light).

Worldwide, one in 20,000 people is thought to be born with the condition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Northern Region: Soldier accused of raping 16-year-old girl Northern Region: Soldier accused of raping 16-year-old girl
Martin Amidu suggests gov't is stifling his fight against corruption Martin Amidu suggests gov't is stifling his fight against corruption
Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot
Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim

Recommended Videos

Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more



Related Articles

Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot
Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa

Local

Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
X
Advertisement