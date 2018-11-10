Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot

news

She was knocked down by a taxi driver on Thursday when she was crossing the Madina-Adentan highway also known as N4.

Mariam, 18, died following the accident and the taxi driver tried to run but has been arrested by the police.

Her death sparked a spontaneous riot, resulting in road blockade, tyre burning and stone throwing.

The police responded by firing warning shots, teargas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.

She was a first year Home Economics student at the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in the Greater Accra Region.

Mariam had albiinism.

Albinism is a comparatively rare genetically inherited group of conditions.

It causes pale skin which burns easily in the sun, virtually white hair, very severe short-sight and photophobia (a severe sensitivity to light).

Worldwide, one in 20,000 people is thought to be born with the condition.