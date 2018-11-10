Photo of Mariam, the student whose death sparked Adentan riot

Mariam, 18, died following the accident and the taxi driver tried to run but has been arrested by the police.
Her death sparked a spontaneous riot, resulting in road blockade, tyre burning and stone throwing.
The police responded by firing warning shots, teargas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.
She was a first year Home Economics student at the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in the Greater Accra Region.
Mariam had albiinism.
Albinism is a comparatively rare genetically inherited group of conditions.
It causes pale skin which burns easily in the sun, virtually white hair, very severe short-sight and photophobia (a severe sensitivity to light).
Worldwide, one in 20,000 people is thought to be born with the condition.