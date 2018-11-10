Pulse.com.gh logo
Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll

Residents in Madina and Adentan have told the media that about 195 people have been killed by motorists but the police say the figures are inaccurate.

The uncompleted Madina-Adentan footbridge

The police are disputing that 195 people have been killed on the Adentan-Madina highway from January to October 2018.

"We have recorded about 24 deaths and 164 injuries between January and 31st October on that stretch,” DSP Alex Obeng, head of research of the MTTD said on Accra-based Starr FM.

The clarification comes following the death of a 22-year-old lady on Thursday when she attempted to cross the highway.

The rampant deaths on the highway have been attributed to the lack of footbridges to make pedestrian crossing easy.

In a statement Friday, President Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The President also described the death as an unnecessary loss that could have been averted.

