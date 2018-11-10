Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has blamed the lack of footbridges on the Adentan-Madina highway on past governments.

The president, in a statement to mourn the death of a 22-year-old West Africa Senior High School who was knocked down on Thursday by a car, said the lack of footbridges is "legacies of a past decade of neglect."

The young lady was knocked down by a taxi in front of her school on the Madina-Adentan highway.

This led to a demonstration and the blocking of the road by residents of the area.

"I express my deep condolences to the family of the student who lost her life yesterday at Adenta, after being knocked down by a taxi, as she attempted crossing the road on her way from school," president Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

He continued: "Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss. The scenes that played out in its aftermath are regrettable, and should not happen again.

"The Ministry of Roads and Highways is ensuring that work begins on completion of these bridges in the course of the coming week, and has put together a comprehensive plan to address systematically all these infrastructural problems, which are legacies of a past decade of neglect.



"I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us, Government and the citizenry, have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family."