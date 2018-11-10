Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments

The president, in a statement to mourn the death of a 22-year-old West Africa Senior High School  who was knocked down on Thursday by a car, said the lack of footbridges is "legacies of a past decade of neglect."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has blamed the lack of footbridges on the Adentan-Madina highway on past governments.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim

The president, in a statement to mourn the death of a 22-year-old West Africa Senior High School  who was knocked down on Thursday by a car, said the lack of footbridges is "legacies of a past decade of neglect."

The young lady was knocked down by a taxi in front of her school on the Madina-Adentan highway.

This led to a demonstration and the blocking of the road by residents of the area.

"I express my deep condolences to the family of the student who lost her life yesterday at Adenta, after being knocked down by a taxi, as she attempted crossing the road on her way from school," president Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

He continued: "Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss. The scenes that played out in its aftermath are regrettable, and should not happen again.

"The Ministry of Roads and Highways is ensuring that work begins on completion of these bridges in the course of the coming week, and has put together a comprehensive plan to address systematically all these infrastructural problems, which are legacies of a past decade of neglect.

READ MORE: Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

"I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us, Government and the citizenry, have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot
Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA 15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

Recommended Videos

Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more



Related Articles

Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
‘No national service, no employment’ – Napo warns trainee teachers

Local

Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Madina-Adenta Highway
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn
X
Advertisement