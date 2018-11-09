Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

news

The driver who allegedly knocked down and killed a 22-year old student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS)on the Madina-Adenta highway has been arrested.

The driver was arrested by the Ghana Police Service and placed in Police custody pending further investigations.

The incessant deaths on the Madina-Adenta highway keeps increasing as another pedestrian got hit by a speeding vehicle.

The victim, reportedly died instantly as she was trying to cross the road near the 'uncompleted' footbridge.

READ MORE: Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes

The incident, which happened Thursday afternoon sparked a spontaneous protest again on the highway by residents in the area.

This has led to a protest by the youth in the area as they are burning tyres on the main road to block cars from accessing the route.

In a statement assuring the residents of the area of their safety, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, said "the driver who knocked down the student has been arrested and placed in Police custody."

The statement also revealed that a media centre for the cross-checking of facts regarding the protest has been set up at the Adenta Police Station.

The Police also discounted assertions that it used excessive force in restoring calm to the area after a 14-year-old boy sustained a suspected gunshot wound in the incident.

According to the police, preliminary investigations into yesterday's rioting indicate that the appropriate riot control methods was employed.

"Preliminary investigations into yesterday’s rioting show that Police employed the appropriate riot control methods. However, in the process, a boy of fourteen years was injured and was treated and discharged at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra. There is no record of any other injuries related to the riot control," the statement explained.

READ ALSO: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adenta protests

The statement appealed to the public to supply them with images or videos related to yesterday’s rioting and its control on Police WhatsApp number 020-663-9121.