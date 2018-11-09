Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

According to them, preliminary investigations into yesterday’s rioting show that Police employed the appropriate riot control methods.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The driver who allegedly knocked down and killed a 22-year old student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS)on the Madina-Adenta highway has been arrested.

The driver was arrested by the Ghana Police Service and placed in Police custody pending further investigations.

The incessant deaths on the Madina-Adenta highway keeps increasing as another pedestrian got hit by a speeding vehicle.

The victim, reportedly died instantly as she was trying to cross the road near the 'uncompleted' footbridge.

READ MORE: Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes

play

 

The incident, which happened Thursday afternoon sparked a spontaneous protest again on the highway by residents in the area.

This has led to a protest by the youth in the area as they are burning tyres on the main road to block cars from accessing the route.

In a statement assuring the residents of the area of their safety, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, said "the driver who knocked down the student has been arrested and placed in Police custody."

The statement also revealed that a media centre for the cross-checking of facts regarding the protest has been set up at the Adenta Police Station.

The Police also discounted assertions that it used excessive force in restoring calm to the area after a 14-year-old boy sustained a suspected gunshot wound in the incident.

play

 

According to the police, preliminary investigations into yesterday's rioting indicate that the appropriate riot control methods was employed.

"Preliminary investigations into yesterday’s rioting show that Police employed the appropriate riot control methods. However, in the process, a boy of fourteen years was injured and was treated and discharged at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra. There is no record of any other injuries related to the riot control," the statement explained.

READ ALSO: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adenta protests

The statement appealed to the public to supply them with images or videos related to yesterday’s rioting and its control on Police WhatsApp number 020-663-9121.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA 15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn

Recommended Videos

Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more
Adentan-Madina accidents: Residents block highway to protest Adentan-Madina accidents: Residents block highway to protest
Nurse honoured for delivering baby on a bus with a motorbike Nurse honoured for delivering baby on a bus with a motorbike



Related Articles

Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Ghanaians refuse to pay toll over Tema Motorway potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
Works on Madina-Adentan footbridges to begin next week – Govt assures after massive demo
Accident kills another woman at Adenta; youth burn tyres to block road
Zoomlion educates Madina traders, drivers on sanitation and safety practices
Touching Words Bride who went into a coma on wedding day breaks silence
Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception
Sexual Abuse 42-year-old teacher bailed after countless sex with 15-year-old JHS girl

Local

Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh
‘No national service, no employment’ – Napo warns trainee teachers
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
X
Advertisement