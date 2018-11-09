Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the family of the West African Senior High School student who died tragically yesterday.

In a post of social media, the President described the death as an unnecessary loss that could have been averted.

Yesterday, the young lady was knocked down by a taxi in front of her school on the Madina-Adentan highway.

This led to a demonstration and the blocking of the road by residents of the area.

Check what the President wrote below:

I express my deep condolences to the family of the student who lost her life yesterday at Adenta, after being knocked down by a taxi, as she attempted crossing the road on her way from school.



Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss. The scenes that played out in its aftermath are regrettable, and should not happen again.





The Ministry of Roads and Highways is ensuring that work begins on completion of these bridges in the course of the coming week, and has put together a comprehensive plan to address systematically all these infrastructural problems, which are legacies of a past decade of neglect.



I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us, Government and the citizenry, have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family.