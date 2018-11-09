Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim

Yesterday, the young lady was knocked down by a taxi in front of her school on the Madina-Adentan highway.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Akufo-Addo play

Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the family of the West African Senior High School student who died tragically yesterday.

In a post of social media, the President described the death as an unnecessary loss that could have been averted.

Yesterday, the young lady was knocked down by a taxi in front of her school on the Madina-Adentan highway.

This led to a demonstration and the blocking of the road by residents of the area.

Check what the President wrote below:

I express my deep condolences to the family of the student who lost her life yesterday at Adenta, after being knocked down by a taxi, as she attempted crossing the road on her way from school.

READ ALSO: Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests

play

Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss. The scenes that played out in its aftermath are regrettable, and should not happen again.

 

The Ministry of Roads and Highways is ensuring that work begins on completion of these bridges in the course of the coming week, and has put together a comprehensive plan to address systematically all these infrastructural problems, which are legacies of a past decade of neglect.

I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us, Government and the citizenry, have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA 15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa

Recommended Videos

Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more
Adentan-Madina accidents: Residents block highway to protest Adentan-Madina accidents: Residents block highway to protest
Nurse honoured for delivering baby on a bus with a motorbike Nurse honoured for delivering baby on a bus with a motorbike



Local

BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh
‘No national service, no employment’ – Napo warns trainee teachers
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
X
Advertisement