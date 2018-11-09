Pulse.com.gh logo
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests

The angry youth burnt lorry tyres and blocked the road in a bid to get the government’s attention to fix the footbridges and restore traffic lights onto the highway.

On Thursday, residents of Adentan took to the streets to protest government’s unwillingness to complete works on the footbridges on the  Madina-Adentan highway.

This was after a young SHS student became the latest to die on the stretch after being knocked down by a taxi earlier in the day.

READ ALSO: Works on Madina-Adentan footbridges to begin next week – Govt assures after massive demo

The angry youth burnt lorry tyres and blocked the road in a bid to get the government’s attention to fix the footbridges and restore traffic lights onto the highway.

However, the scene soon turned chaotic when the Police arrived, with officers resorting to gun shots and teargas to disperse the crowd.

The recklessness of the Police escalated the situation, as the protestors felt they had legitimate concerns.

After all, where were the Police when 194 good people lost their lives on this same stretch, one resident asked.

To stamp their authority, the Police used ‘force’ and ended up brutalising innocent citizens.

A reporter from Pulse Ghana was even assaulted by the Police in the process.

Some of the protestants were also subjected to assault by the Police, with one man sustaining cuts and wounds to the head.

The protest has, however, managed to get the government to act, with the inter-ministerial Committee on Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior announcing that work on the footbridges will begin by next week.

READ ALSO: Accident kills another woman at Adenta; youth burn tyres to block road

Following a crunch meeting on Thursday evening, the Committee agreed that multiple contractors will be deployed to ensure the footbridges are fixed immediately.

Also, the Committee said traffic lights will also be fixed immediately to improve visibility on the Madina-Adentan highway.

Here are more photos from Thursday’s protests:

