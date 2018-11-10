Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot

Hitherto, the streetlights were not functioning, in addition to the traffic lights, exposing pedestrians to danger.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The streetlights on the Madina-Adentan highway has been fixed after a riot broke out on Thursday following the death of a 22-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll

The woman, who is a student at the West Africa Senior High School in Accra, was knocked down by a taxi when she attempted crossing the road.

Residents around the highway, also known as N4, have told the media 195 people have been killed by motorists but the police say the number is 24 while 164 people have been injured.

Hitherto, the streetlights were not functioning, in addition to the traffic lights, exposing pedestrians to danger.

The rampant deaths on the N4 have been attributed the lack of footbridges.

The Roads and Highway Ministry has said the footbridges will be fixed as soon as possible.

READ MORE:  Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement said the absence of the footbridges is due to "legacies of a past decade of neglect."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA 15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested

Recommended Videos

Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality Shocking shots of the Adenta-Madina protests and police brutality
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more Adenta Highway Protests: Police brutality, burnt tyres & more



Related Articles

Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Opinion: Add Manasseh to the Otabil, ICGC, 15 others suit
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn

Local

Demonstration looms on Tema motorway over deadly potholes
Madina-Adenta Highway
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Accra to get sky trains as gov't signs MoU with South Africa
BNI goes after A Plus, raids his home at dawn
X
Advertisement