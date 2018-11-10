Madina-Adentan streetlights fixed after Thursday riot

news

The streetlights on the Madina-Adentan highway has been fixed after a riot broke out on Thursday following the death of a 22-year-old woman.

The woman, who is a student at the West Africa Senior High School in Accra, was knocked down by a taxi when she attempted crossing the road.

Residents around the highway, also known as N4, have told the media 195 people have been killed by motorists but the police say the number is 24 while 164 people have been injured.

Hitherto, the streetlights were not functioning, in addition to the traffic lights, exposing pedestrians to danger.

The rampant deaths on the N4 have been attributed the lack of footbridges.

The Roads and Highway Ministry has said the footbridges will be fixed as soon as possible.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement said the absence of the footbridges is due to "legacies of a past decade of neglect."