Dumelo was at the University of Ghana campus on Tuesday to speak to students on his ideas for the constituency.

John Dumelo intensifies door-to-door campaign on Legon campus

The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In his bid to canvass votes ahead of the general elections in December, he has been involved in a series of campaign activities.

His latest move saw him engage students of the University of Ghana on campus to sell his message across.

In a Facebook post, Dumelo described Tuesday’s door-to-door campaign as very successful.

“Another successful door to door today,” he wrote, accompanied by photos of him interacting with some students in their hostel.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

He became the NDC’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast during the party’s primaries.