She had received a scholarship to the most expensive school in Ghana as the first winner of The Dr Dennis Larkin Scholarship which seeks to support deserving Ghanaian students with an international world-class education for two years in grade 11 and grade 12 equivalent to SHS2 and SHS3.

Despite the early struggles of changing systems, Carolyn did her best during her stay at Lincoln Community School to get admission to two Ivy League schools, put one a waitlist for one and get other top schools.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian student was admitted to Yale University, Princeton University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Toronto, Grinnell College, Syracuse University, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Pace University and Lynn University.

She was also put on the waitlist of Ivy League school Cornell University.

Here are photos of the Ghanaian student who got admission to Yale, Princeton, MIT, Stanford and other top universities. She will be going to Stanford University.