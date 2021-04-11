Minister leads decongestion exercise in Accra

The exercise on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, as part of his plans to the capital clean has started decongesting the central business district (CBD) to clear off traders who had illegally occupied the pavements.
Pulse Ghana
According to the Minister, the exercise dubbed 'Make Accra Clean' would be carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), as well as its sister assemblies, would be preceded by a two-week intensive public education by the Information Services Department.
The decongestion exercise was made known when the Minister met market queens and leaders in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) at the Accra City Hall.
"You will all agree with me that increasingly market women and petty traders are beginning to occupy the main streets within the Greater Accra Region. I say so because it cuts across and we are taking steps to decongest the streets to allow free flow of vehicles and traffic...Today we have engaged with the queen mothers. We have made a passionate appeal to them so they will join me, the government, and the assemblies in carrying out this exercise...There is no intention to undertake this exercise in a Rambo style or bring hardship to our market women or traders. It is only an appeal to them to move off the streets so they can carry on with their businesses and trading in the designated market places," Henry Quartey said.
Traders in various items, from food to jewelry, had occupied the pavements.
Quartey, accompanied by some military men and policemen, stormed the CBD with a bulldozer for the exercise.
There were also some officials from the Forestry Commission (FC) who were present to provide assistance on how the beauty of the area could be re-ignited.
The decongestion team was at Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, where moulds had been constructed in the median of the road.
When the team arrived, it was observed that traders selling all manner of items, including clothes, shoes, bags, cosmetics, assorted food items, and beverages, sanitary products, jewelry, herbal medicine, and utensils, were seated behind their wares doing business.
