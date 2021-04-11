Minister leads decongestion exercise in Accra

"You will all agree with me that increasingly market women and petty traders are beginning to occupy the main streets within the Greater Accra Region. I say so because it cuts across and we are taking steps to decongest the streets to allow free flow of vehicles and traffic...Today we have engaged with the queen mothers. We have made a passionate appeal to them so they will join me, the government, and the assemblies in carrying out this exercise...There is no intention to undertake this exercise in a Rambo style or bring hardship to our market women or traders. It is only an appeal to them to move off the streets so they can carry on with their businesses and trading in the designated market places," Henry Quartey said.