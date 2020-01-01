It has been alleged that there is a bad blood between the two statesmen.

In a number of public encounters and appearances, the NDC founder, especially has been seen to be very hostile to the John Mahama.

But on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, the two party members were seen chatting excitedly during the 38th anniversary commemoration of the 31st December Revolution.

Former president John Dramani Mahama shared the photos on his official Facebook handle.

The December 31 coup led by the then Flt Lt J.J. Rawlings overthrew the Limann administration over allegations of corruption.

Although considered one of the bloodiest periods in the country’s history, its advocates say it ushered in a period of economic and political transformation that culminated in the re-establishment of lasting constitutional rule in 1992.