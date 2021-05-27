Picture of alleged Ahmed Suale’s killer not the one circulating on social media - Ken Agyapong

He said the picture of the killer, Ansu Gyeabuor, is not the one on the internet.
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has disclosed that the picture of the alleged killer of Ahmed Suale circulating on the internet is fake.
The maverick lawmaker claims he is in possession of the picture of the actual Ansu Gyeabuor he was referring to in his interview with US-based Adinkra TV..
“I have the pictures of the Ansu Gyeabuo I was talking about who the Police have told me killed Ahmed Suale. The picture currently in circulation is not the one I was referring to,” he said on his television station Wednesday May 26.
He further asked “bloggers to crosscheck their facts before they publish images of people.”
On Monday, Kennedy Agyapong named Ansu Gyeabour as the suspect in the shooting of Ahmed Suale.
The man whose image is in circulation came out to deny the allegations. He said he doesn’t even know the deceased let alone hatch a plan to murder him.
