Picture of alleged Ahmed Suale’s killer not the one circulating on social media - Ken Agyapong

The maverick lawmaker claims he is in possession of the picture of the actual Ansu Gyeabuor he was referring to in his interview with US-based Adinkra TV..

“I have the pictures of the Ansu Gyeabuo I was talking about who the Police have told me killed Ahmed Suale. The picture currently in circulation is not the one I was referring to,” he said on his television station Wednesday May 26.

He further asked “bloggers to crosscheck their facts before they publish images of people.”

On Monday, Kennedy Agyapong named Ansu Gyeabour as the suspect in the shooting of Ahmed Suale.