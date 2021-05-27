RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Picture of alleged Ahmed Suale’s killer not the one circulating on social media - Ken Agyapong

Authors:

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has disclosed that the picture of the alleged killer of Ahmed Suale circulating on the internet is fake.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

He said the picture of the killer, Ansu Gyeabuor, is not the one on the internet.

Recommended articles

The maverick lawmaker claims he is in possession of the picture of the actual Ansu Gyeabuor he was referring to in his interview with US-based Adinkra TV..

“I have the pictures of the Ansu Gyeabuo I was talking about who the Police have told me killed Ahmed Suale. The picture currently in circulation is not the one I was referring to,” he said on his television station Wednesday May 26.

He further asked “bloggers to crosscheck their facts before they publish images of people.”

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Investigative journalist
Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Investigative journalist Pulse Ghana

On Monday, Kennedy Agyapong named Ansu Gyeabour as the suspect in the shooting of Ahmed Suale.

The man whose image is in circulation came out to deny the allegations. He said he doesn’t even know the deceased let alone hatch a plan to murder him.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan