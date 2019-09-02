Students will be able to check the schools and the batches they have been placed under the free Senior High School policy from Friday, the GES stated.

Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who disclosed this in an interview, said iterations are being done ahead of the release of the placements.

He said, the placement would start with 346,094, which is the number of students who completed SHS, while management finalizes actual vacancies available in SHSs.

That number is far less than the 517,331 candidates, made up of 363,602 males and 253,721 females, who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

He announced a 10% quota for students who attended public junior high schools (JHS).

Mr Assafuah also announced the establishment of resolution centres in the 10 regional capitals, excluding capitals of the newly created regions.