According to a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, announced that a total of 19 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for sending mobile phones to the examination hall.

A total of 173 candidates have had their subject results cancelled for sending foreign materials into the examination hall.

In all 517,331 candidates made up of 363,602 males and 253,721 females sat for the examinations.

Prospective Senior High School (SHS) students who wrote the BECE few months ago can now check their results online.

Here's a simple way to check your results:

Log on to www.ghanawaecdirect.org

Click on the You can buy your Results Checker Card HERE banner

You will have options to pay with:

Fill the Payee's Name and Payee's Email Address (WAEC will send details of the Results Checker Card to your email)

For the MasterCard and Visa Card, select and enter your card details

For Airtel Money, enter your Airtel number to confirm payment

The Results Checker Card details (PIN and SERIAL NUMBER) will be shown on the screen and sent to your email after payment is confirmed.

Go back to www.ghanawaecdirect.org and fill the details on the RESULT CHECKER with your index number, PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.

Click 'Submit' and done, your results pops up on your screen.

*The procedure can be followed on a mobile browser or desktop browser.