He said the programe which was rolled out three years ago has yielded fruitful results.

According to him, the agricultural sector will witness a positive change in 2020 with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that "there has been a positive change in Ghanaians as it is evident in their high demand of local produce, as well as their zeal in pushing the government’s 1 District, 1 Factory from all angles."

Speaking on Kumasi-based Kingdom FM, he said an objective assessment of the campaign for PFJ reveals increased adoption of certified seeds, increased participation of private seeds companies and locally produced seeds and increased production of some maize, and rice.

He praised the government for the brave and bold initiative to expand agriculture, link agriculture to manufacturing under the IDIF program and also create jobs for the teeming youth.

The PFJ seeks to create food security and produce the raw material to feed the agro-processing industries while creating jobs in the process.