Police action to arrest Madina MP was an obstruction – Bagbin

Portions of major roads in the municipality have been left in a deplorable state for far too long, making life unbearable for residents who have to grapple with the intense traffic congestion daily.

Sosu has been accused of unlawfully blocking a public highway and causing destruction to public property.

Since the protest, there has been a lot of back and forth between the MP, Parliament, and the Police.

Although the Police have attempted to arrest the MP, he has resisted arrest, citing articles 117 and 118 of the Constitution.

Speaker Alban Bagbin had earlier written to the Police Service indicating his inability to release the MP to assist with investigations.

The Police secured the criminal summons against the MP after unsuccessful attempts to arrest him for his alleged breach of the law.

Video of Francis-Xavier Sosu begging protestors not to block road emerges (WATCH) Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the Speaker's Breakfast Forum in Kumasi in the Ashanti region on Monday, November 15, 2021, Bagbin described the attempts by the Police to arrest the MP as obstruction.

He said "This public discourse in recent times about the privileges and immunities of MPs, officers of Parliament, and Parliament itself, is not new. Since I became an MP, it has been coming up from time to time, and even now, a number of these things come to my desk, and we have processed them well. You are all aware a number of MPs are before the court, and they are being prosecuted. So, there is nobody saying, MPs or Parliament are above the law no."