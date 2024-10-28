Police and military assure public of strengthened security amid Bawku unrest

The attackers, armed with AK-47 rifles and other weapons, allegedly stopped vehicles from Bawku to search for passengers.

This escalation is linked to the recent resurgence of the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which has intensified since Saturday, 26 October. According to reports, armed individuals attacked multiple passengers and set fire to one vehicle.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said that police and military forces are now stationed in Bawku and nearby areas, with additional joint police and military deployments along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale highway to enhance security and control traffic flow.

The police and military reaffirmed their dedication to upholding peace, law, and order, assuring residents and travellers that these measures aim to protect lives and property.

“The Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces remain committed to maintaining peace and security in Bawku and its surrounding areas,” the statement emphasised.

Ethnic rivalries, land disputes, and chieftaincy conflicts are often primary sources of violence in northern Ghana, particularly in areas such as Bawku. Long-standing conflicts between the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities in Bawku have led to fatalities, displacement, and heightened insecurity.