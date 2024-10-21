Police announce GH₵ 20k reward for information on suspect NDC-NPP clash

The suspect is wanted in connection with violent clashes that erupted between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Mamobi, Accra, on 13th October 2024. He was captured in footage wielding a gun during the violent clash.
The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH₵ 20,000 reward for any member of the public who can provide information leading to the arrest of a suspect identified as "Fatau Motorway."
The police, unable to apprehend Fatau Motorway since declaring him wanted, have placed the bounty in an effort to expedite his capture. In a statement released on Monday, 21st October 2024, the police appealed to the public to assist with information that could aid their ongoing intelligence-led investigation.
“A reward of twenty thousand cedis (GH₵ 20,000) is being offered for anyone who provides credible information leading to his arrest,” the statement noted. The police also released images of the suspect, calling for public support in locating him and others involved in the altercation.
The clashes, which took place on 13th October, left nine individuals injured and heightened political tensions in the area ahead of the 2024 general election. Seven of those injured have since been discharged from hospital, while two remain under medical care.
Police efforts have restored calm in Mamobi, and investigations into the incident continue. One individual has already been arrested in connection with the violence, and authorities are determined to bring all responsible to justice.