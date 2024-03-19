Police arrest 1 suspect in connection with Christopher Adu Boahen's tragic murder

"On 17th March 2024, the police received a complaint from some relatives of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances," the law enforcement agency said in a press release on Tuesday, March 19.

Promptly responding to the distressing call, a team of police investigators and crime scene experts swiftly descended upon the scene to commence their thorough investigation. Through diligent efforts and meticulous examination of the evidence, the authorities were able to identify and apprehend Mark Forson as a suspect in connection with the murder.

"A team of Police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence an investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect," the Police statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

As of now, the suspect is in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings while further investigation continues in a bid to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Dr Boahen's untimely demise. The Police have indicated that Forson will be presented before the court soon.

The Ghana Police Service has emphasized that it remains committed to pursuing justice for Dr Christopher Adu Boahen and his bereaved family, ensuring that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to account for their actions. The public is, therefore, urged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist in the pursuit of truth and justice.

Read the full statement released by the Ghana Police Service below: