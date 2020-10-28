Addressing the press in Accra over the state of investigations, the Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Afia Tenge, said the people arrested are prime suspects in the disturbances.

“Earlier, I had mentioned that some names have been picked up and that the police was working thoroughly on those names. These two persons were arrested just this afternoon,” DSP Afia Tenge told journalists in Accra.

“And so we are exploiting all other avenues to ensure that persons whose names have appeared on our records of having caused the disturbances [within] the Odododiodioo constituency would be arrested for due course to follow.”

ASP Afia Tenge

Supporters of the two main political parties clashed during a peace walk on Sunday within the Odododiodio constituency.