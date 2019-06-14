These new arrests adds to the eight people (8) people that were picked up by the police in the Kumasi on Wednesday.

The Police said the 3 new suspects are Masaud Ibrahim, Moro Issaka and Yusif Mohammed.

The two Canadian ladies were abducted by unknown gunmen on June 4 at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi.

During their rescue on Wednesday, June 12, the police arrested 8 people which included 3 Nigerians and 5 Ghanaians.

The Police named the eight suspects as, Yusif Yakubu, 28 years; Seidu Abubakari, 32 years; Abdul Rahaman, 30 years; Sulemana Abdul Nasiri Ahmed, Sefiano, 32 years; Abubakari Umar Farouk; and Iddrisu Maney all Ghanaians, as well as Ojiyorna Ellis, 27 years; Jeff Omarson, 28 years; and Sampson Aghaloro, 27 years, all Nigerians.

The Police also revealed in its report that after a search in the uncompleted building where the suspects were holding the two victims, they found a grenade, two blood-stained knives, and a piece of torn singlet soaked with suspected blood.

Other items it found in the building were “36 live 9mm pistol ammunition, 5 empty shells of pistol ammunition, pieces of smoked cigarettes, Airtel/Tigo and MTN starter packs, a pair of spectacle, quantity of dried seeds suspected to be cannabis, quantity of clothing, 3 used tooth brushes, a pair of security volunteer T-shirts with inscription “ARNWC” money safe with inscription “CUA Ltd.” a pair of black and white foot wear, a pair of brown shoe, pictures of two males and a female, a Ghanaian voter ID card of suspect Aminu Labaran, company ID card of Sampson Aghaloro is among the suspects sent to Accra. Finger expressions were also lifted at the scene.”