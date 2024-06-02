Police arrest 3 people for illegal firearm possession at Ofaakor, near Kasoa

The arrest occurred near the Electoral Commission (EC) Office at Ofaakor. Upon searching the vehicle, police officers discovered a pump-action gun and four rounds of ammunition. The suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

This incident follows an earlier disturbance at the same EC Office in Ofaakor, which occurred around 5 a.m. today. The altercation, reportedly sparked by disputes over queuing positions before the start of the day's activities, resulted in two people being injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police were quick to intervene, restoring order and ensuring the safety of those present at the registration centre. Two individuals were arrested in connection with this disturbance. Their identities have not been disclosed, and they are also assisting with the investigation.

The Ghana Police Service has reassured the public that stringent measures are in place to prevent similar incidents and to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the voter registration process. Authorities are urging citizens to remain calm and cooperate with officials during this period.

The Electoral Commission continues its activities as planned, with an enhanced security presence to maintain order and facilitate the registration process without further disruptions. Updates on the ongoing investigations will be provided as more information becomes available.

For now, the situation at Ofaakor remains under control, with the police and other security agencies working diligently to uphold peace and order in the area.

Meanwhile, Ato Koomson, son of the MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is reportedly one of the injured individuals. He was reportedly stabbed following an altercation near the Electoral Commission’s office in Kasoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Reports indicate that Mr Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Another individual was also injured during the incident.

Eyewitnesses state that the dispute arose when supporters of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC clashed over the positioning of some residents in the queue for the ongoing voter ID card transfer and replacement exercise.