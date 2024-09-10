ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with violent attack at Oyarifa

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspects in connection with a violent attack that resulted in injuries to three individuals at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.

Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with violent attack at Oyarifa
Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with violent attack at Oyarifa

The suspects were apprehended on 8th September 2024, according to a statement from the law enforcement agency on Tuesday, 10th September.

Recommended articles

“The suspects, Latif Bako, Ebenezer Ewuzie, Stephen Owusu and Ebenezer Adjei, along with others, on Saturday, 7th September 2024, attacked and inflicted machete wounds on the victims during a Homowo festival at Oyarifa.”

“The victims, together with suspect Ebenezer Adjei, who also sustained injuries, are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

Suspects Latif Bako, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Ewuzie are in custody assisting Police investigations, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other accomplices who are currently at large, to ensure they face justice.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with violent attack at Oyarifa
Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with violent attack at Oyarifa Pulse Ghana

The Police assured the public that “anyone who disturbs the peace will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law.”

In a separate incident, the Ghana Police Service has declared a male suspect, identified as "Kanawu," wanted after a viral video surfaced showing him threatening to harm public officials. In the video, Kanawu vowed to shoot officials and anyone who stood in his way.

In a statement released on Monday, 9th September, the Police confirmed a reward for information leading to his capture: “A reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) has been earmarked for anyone who is able to share relevant and credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.”

The Police have called for the public's cooperation to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspect, as his threats have raised significant security concerns.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

O’Reilly Senior High School

O'Reilly SHS final-year student stabbed to death by colleague after exam

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

Police arrest student who stabbed final-year colleague to death at O'Reilly SHS

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Here are all the chiefs Otumfuo has destooled over galamsey so far

Frank Annoh Dompreh

NDC engaged in galamsey more than NPP - Annoh Dompreh