Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with violent attack at Oyarifa

“The suspects, Latif Bako, Ebenezer Ewuzie, Stephen Owusu and Ebenezer Adjei, along with others, on Saturday, 7th September 2024, attacked and inflicted machete wounds on the victims during a Homowo festival at Oyarifa.”

“The victims, together with suspect Ebenezer Adjei, who also sustained injuries, are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

Suspects Latif Bako, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Ewuzie are in custody assisting Police investigations, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other accomplices who are currently at large, to ensure they face justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The Police assured the public that “anyone who disturbs the peace will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law.”

In a separate incident, the Ghana Police Service has declared a male suspect, identified as "Kanawu," wanted after a viral video surfaced showing him threatening to harm public officials. In the video, Kanawu vowed to shoot officials and anyone who stood in his way.

In a statement released on Monday, 9th September, the Police confirmed a reward for information leading to his capture: “A reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) has been earmarked for anyone who is able to share relevant and credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.”