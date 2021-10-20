Police arrest 40-year-old man for allegedly killing pregnant wife

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti regional police command said the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Kodie by the Kodie District Police Command.

According to him, the suspect has been handed over to the Suntreso Police command for investigations.

He said: "Yesterday, we issued a statement on the investigation into the alleged murder of one Priscilla Owusu alias Betty, 31, who was allegedly murdered by husband suspect, Maxwell Boadi, who was on the run".

Pulse Ghana

"We want to announce to the general public that the said Maxwell Boadi has been arrested from his hideout at Kodie.

"He was arrested this morning by the Kodie District Police Command and he's currently in custody.