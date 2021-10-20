RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police arrest 40-year-old man for allegedly killing pregnant wife

Kojo Emmanuel

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed his 30-year-old pregnant wife at Nyankyerenease at the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Kwame Maxwell, stabbed his wife, Priscilla Owusu, aka Betty after she allegedly accused him of cheating on her and run away from the police.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti regional police command said the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Kodie by the Kodie District Police Command.

According to him, the suspect has been handed over to the Suntreso Police command for investigations.

He said: "Yesterday, we issued a statement on the investigation into the alleged murder of one Priscilla Owusu alias Betty, 31, who was allegedly murdered by husband suspect, Maxwell Boadi, who was on the run".

"We want to announce to the general public that the said Maxwell Boadi has been arrested from his hideout at Kodie.

"He was arrested this morning by the Kodie District Police Command and he's currently in custody.

"We want to assure the general public that he’s being prepared to be sent to the Suntreso command where he will go and face the necessary charges and put before court soon," ASP Godwin Ahianyo said.

