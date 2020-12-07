The two officers have been named as Mary Adatsi and Ahmed Shafawu from polling stations in the Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central constituencies, respectively.

The two constituencies came under the spotlight after it emerged that some officials had torn President Akufo-Addo out of the ballot paper before handing it over to voters.

A photo that has since gone viral shows the ballot paper booklet with the president’s cropped out.

EC official tears President Akufo-Addo out before handing ballot paper to voters

The EC earlier disclosed that it had identified the persons behind the act and had removed them from the polling stations.

In a separate statement, though, the Commission said Mary Adatsi and Ahmed Shafawu have now been arrested by the Police.

The EC added that the arrested station officers will be dealt with by being made to face prosecution.

Read the full statement of the EC below: