The suspect, Nsobila John was put before the Bolgatanga District court on Friday for harming Maxwell Ayinbiha Abelinkiira.

The court presided by His Worship Osman Hakim remanded suspect to police custody. He is expected to re-appear in court on 26th February 2019.

The incident, which happened two years ago, the family told Pulse.com.gh, was settled by the family and police after the suspect promised to foot the medical bills of the victim.

The suspect will later run out of police reach, leaving the family to bear the medical bills of Maxwell.

The victim was set ablaze after he was accused of spying on a woman together with his friends.

The victim, unlike his friends could not run away because he was holding a container of petrol they had been sent to buy.

The accuser merely a bystander at the time of the event took the bottle of petrol and poured it on him. Then subsequently set him ablaze as his punishment.

“The man had come there to drink Pito. So when the woman shouted that we had peeped in to see her nakedness, he came to me and asked if I was the one who did that," Maxwell recalled.

"I told him I was not the one, but rather the other two children who were running away.”

But that did not stop the man from pouring the petrol and setting him on fire.

He said he kept screaming until onlookers came to his rescue and accosted his attacker.

They insisted the man take him to the hospital for treatment and was promptly handed over to the police at the hospital.

He was later released on bail by the police and the family could not locate him until he was re-arrested on Friday.