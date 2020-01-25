The attack on the office happened a few hours to a balloting exercise which was expected to be conducted by the constituency election committee on January 18, 2020, for candidates contesting in the parliamentary primaries.

The police did not make public the names of the suspect, according to the GNA that first reported the story.

The disgruntled members took the action to halt the balloting of positions for the party’s parliamentary aspirants.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh told the GNA that the agenda of the group was to prevent one of the candidates, Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, from participating in the balloting process.

He further told the GNA that the group bolted with 133 branch registers, 320 party dues cards, one desktop Dell computer, one HP laser Jet printer, one telephone, files containing party documents, electrical extension cords and GH¢250 being dues collected.

The primaries in the area had been put on hold following a petition by a branch chairman to disqualify one of the aspirants, Albert Nyakotey Tetteh.

It is claimed that he was not a member of the party.