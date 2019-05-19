Starrfm.com.gh is reporting that Stonebwoy is currently at the Greater Accra regional command of the Police.

The Dancehall artiste had earlier denied reports that he has been arrested by the police.

He posted a picture of himself with the counter terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service who had escorted him home following the scuffle.

He has subsequently apologized for the incident, saying he pulled out his gun “out of natural instincts.”

Shatta Wale is also scheduled to be hauled to the station over the same incident, it further reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Stonebwoy pulled out a gun when Shatta Wale and his team run to the stage after the winner of Raggae-Dancehall artiste winner was announced.

This disrupted the show for some minutes because there was a little scuffle between Shatta Wale’s crew and that of Stonebwoy.