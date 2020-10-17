The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator was shot dead a week ago while returning from a campaign trip.

The gunmen are said to have shot him after hijacking his vehicle on the Abeadze-Dominase–Abeadze-Duadzi-Mankessim road.

The 50-year-old died on the spot but driver survived, albeit with some wounds and was admitted at the hospital.



While initial reports suggested the incident was a robbery, the MP’s family suspect it may have been a hit.

Investigators from the Homicide and Anti-armed Robbery unit of the Criminal Investigation Department subsequently took up the case.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) also announced a GHc20,000 bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the capture of the killers.

The latest update from the Police, though, is that five persons suspected to be involved in Mr. Hayford’s murder have been apprehended.

“They [suspects] are being taken through lawful police procedures,” the Police said, adding that more information will be provided later.

Meanwhile, the late Mfantseman MP will be laid to rest on November 28, 2020.