According to him, that would enable the public to accord them respect so that the personnel would be able to co-exist peacefully with the community members.

He said the primary function of the police is to protect its people and their properties adding that the police is to maintain law and order and create an enabling environment for the citizenry.

To achieve effective policing, it should be citizen-driven and service focused. There should be a cordial relationship between the police and the community, he stated.

The Divisional Police Commander gave the advice during the inauguration of a new police station at Akyem Nkwateng in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abirem Constituency, John Osei Frimpong inaugurated the facility and supported by the Chief of Akyem Nkwateng, Nana Amanie Ankrah II, and the District Chief Executive for the area, Remond Nana Damptey.

The facility, which cost GH¢236,126.28, was built under the supervision of the MP and the DCE through the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF).