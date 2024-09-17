Police deny shooting incident at Kumasi Electoral Commission office

In a statement, the police said, “Some demonstrators who went against the agreed arrangement by forcing their way into the compound of the EC office were restrained.” They urged the media to be cautious in their reporting to avoid exacerbating tensions, noting that “the media should exercise circumspection in their reportage to prevent inflaming tensions.”

Earlier reports suggested that the police used teargas to disperse National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during their ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration. The reports also indicated that protesters attempted to attack a police officer who sought refuge in a nearby house, while another officer was allegedly injured after being assaulted by protesters.

Today’s NDC protest, scheduled for 17 September, is a reaction to alleged irregularities in the 2024 voter register. The party has raised serious concerns about discrepancies, including the presence of deceased individuals on the register, which they claim could affect the 7 December polls in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia called for a nationwide protest, asserting, “Our party is calling for a forensic audit of the register, which we believe will enhance the credibility of the upcoming general elections.”

Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Director of Elections and ICT, expressed his shock at the number of anomalies found in the provisional voter register, stating, “Our study of the register since they gave it to us has identified 50,000 dead people on it. We are still taking out the dead people.” He also highlighted issues such as illegal voter transfers, noting, “In the constituency of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, nearly 2,000 voters were transferred out without their knowledge, while a similar number of voters were transferred in.”