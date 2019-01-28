The Ghana Police Service has engaged fingerprint experts and cartographers to help find the persons behind the murder of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed-Saule.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Director General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, said the Police has expanded its investigations to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

The fingerprint expert is expected to help trace the perpetrators of the crime, while the cartographer is expected to give an artistic impression of the two persons who allegedly shot and killed Ahmed.

“We are marshaling all our resources. There is a combined team of homicide experts, ballistic experts, fingerprint experts, interrogators and all other people are working on the case,” ACP Eklu said.

“We are also collaborating with other sister security agencies so that they can all help us. We are also working closely with the family and the TigerEye team so that we can get these people to face the full rigors of the law. We are engaging the services of a cartographer to give us an impression of them.”

The late Ahmed, who is a key member of the Tiger PI crew, was shot dead at Madina in Accra some weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The undercover journalist played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

The Ghana Police Service has so far interrogated lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, over the murder.

ACP Eklu said the Police is doing its best to bring the perpetrators to book, but was quick to add that the Police will not be pressured into making any hastily arrest.

“We are going one by one, eliminating and flagging suspects. Sometimes it’s better you are sure about the quality of information you get rather than rushing to please the media.

“The way the media wants it, it doesn’t happen in real policing that way. I’ve had over a hundred calls asking me when we are arresting Kennedy Agyapong because the media wants that news while that might even divert attention from what we are actually looking for,” the Police chief added.