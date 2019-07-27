Occupants of the bus with registration number GR 145 -15, managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle with its contents upon seeing the police.

One of them who sustained gunshot wounds was later arrested at a medical facility, where he was receiving treatment for his wounds.

The Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaibu Osei, briefing the media, said the incident happened at about 2300 hours on July 23.

He said the Konongo Police Task Force assisted by the Regional Highway Patrol Team intercepted the bus after receiving information from the Konongo District Police Commander, Superintendent Gordon Opoku-Koduah that the suspects had stolen railway line metals at Ohene-Nkwanta.

He said the suspects fled into a nearby bush when the police got to the scene, leaving behind the vehicle.

The police upon sensing danger opened fire which hit one of the suspects but who managed to escape with the injury.

Supt. Osei said the Police on July 24 at about 0600 hours received information from the Konongo-Odumase Government Hospital that one Abdul Dramani had reported to the facility with an injury suspected to be gun wounds.

He said the Police proceeded to the hospital where the suspect was interrogated where he confessed to being part of the gang who abandoned that bus the previous night.

He was arrested to assist the police to trace the other accomplices.

Investigations by the Ghana News Agency have revealed that the rail line metals are in high demand among scrap dealers, who have been buying such items at very high prices.

Credit: GNA