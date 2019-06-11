The Police Command in the Upper East region has impounded two articulator trucks loaded with over 4,000, 25 kilogrammes bags of fertilizer meant for Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The tucks with registration number AS-7300 - V and GT- 3181- J were impounded for attempting to cross over to Burkina Faso.

According to reports, these fertilizers meant for a distributor in Navrongo was being smuggled out of the country.

The name on the Waybill is intercontinental Group Ghana Limited.

The move was part of stringent measures instituted by government to halt widespread PFJs fertilizer smuggling that denied local farmers from accessing the manure for farming in the north.

This is not the first time the police intercepted trucks suspected of smuggling PFJs fertilizer.

In April 2019, the Upper West Regional Security Council intercepted two articulator trucks with each loaded with 1,000 bags of PFJs fertilizers packaged in 50 kilogramme sacks supposed to be for the southern sector farmers.