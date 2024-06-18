Police investigate death of two people at Wa East Education office and Wa Model JHS

Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of the deceased or the specific circumstances surrounding their deaths. However, the police are working diligently to uncover the details and bring those responsible to justice.

In an official statement, the Ghana Police Service reassured the public, particularly the residents of Wa, to remain calm as investigations proceed. "We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice," the statement read.

The sudden and unexpected nature of these incidents has sent shockwaves through the local community. The police are urging anyone with information that might assist in the investigation to come forward.

These tragic events follow closely on the heels of violent clashes between residents of Kendew and Lassia Tuolu in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on Sunday, 16 June. The clashes, which were reportedly over ritual practices, resulted in the deaths of three people.

During the Kendew and Lassia Tuolu incident, fatalities occurred as a result of an exchange of gunfire between feuding factions from the two communities. According to Joy News, heavy security has been deployed to the area, and several arrests have been made. Two individuals died at the scene, while a third succumbed to injuries later. Investigations are ongoing in both Lassia Tuolu and Kendew.