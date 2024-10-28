Police investigate shooting incident during Political campaign at Agona West

In a statement, the police said they "have been actively working on the case throughout Sunday night when the incident happened and are closing in on the perpetrator to get him arrested to face justice."

Reports indicate that supporters of Chris Arthur, a parliamentary candidate, were returning to Agona Swedru from a campaign launch in Otinkorang, a community in the Agona West area. Along the way, they encountered supporters of incumbent MP Cynthia Morrison at Agona Nyankrom, who were also campaigning. As they passed through the crowd, a gun was unexpectedly discharged, injuring Haruna Rashid, Chris Arthur’s campaign team manager, who sustained gunshot wounds to the ribs.

The NPP Agona West constituency chairman, Jibril Tanko, recounted that the parliamentary candidate’s team was attacked by Cynthia Morrison’s team without provocation when they attempted to pass through the crowd. “It is unfortunate we were attacked after we went on a campaign tour with our Parliamentary Candidate at Otinkorang. Our MP, Cynthia Morrison, was also launching her campaign at Agona Nyankrom, and we had to go through the crowd at Nyankrom before getting to our destination. The atmosphere in the crowd was a bit charged, and Cynthia Morrison’s supporters started attacking us.

“I even told my Parliamentary Candidate that the way things were going, we could not pass through the crowd, but the unfortunate thing happened. A gun was fired, and the bullet hit Haruna Rashid, the campaign team manager for Chris Arthur, and he has been rushed to Accra for treatment.”

The chairman added that the incident has been reported to the police for investigation to ensure the culprit is apprehended and prosecuted. “We are surprised by the campaign team of Cynthia Morrison, and we have made official complaints to the police in the area. We want the police to apprehend the culprit. But we will not relent in our efforts and will ensure that Chris is successful in his parliamentary bid.”