The Asantehene's sub-chief, 46-year-old, was reportedly stabbed whilst travelling on the Ejura - Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

He was also the CEO of popular X5 Pub, a recreation hub in Kumasi.

The deceased, Nana Kwadwo Afodour, a sub-chief (Asamponhene) at the Manhyia Palace.

His lifeless body was found near his vehicle when police officers visited the scene.

However, the Ashanti Regional Police Command in a statement said it believes the chief was murdered and his body deposited at the back seat of his Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and abandoned at the outskirt of the village.

The police stated that it has since commenced investigations into the case and is working earnestly to get the perpetrators arrested.

The public has been urged to assist police investigations by volunteering information through police hotlines MTN and Vodafone toll free lines 18555 and all networks on 191 or 0299202240.