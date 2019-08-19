The Asantehene's sub-chief was reportedly stabbed whilst travelling on the Ejura - Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

He was also the CEO of popular X5 Pub, a recreation hub in Kumasi.

The deceased, Nana Kwadwo Afodour, a sub-chief (Asamponhene) at the Manhyia Palace.

His lifeless body was found near his vehicle when police officers visited the scene.

Meanwhile, police in Kumasi is not ruling out contract killing as a search is mounted for killers of Otumfuo's Asamponhene.

Police say his body was found by some church members who were returning from a convention.

He was 46-years-old.