Police launch investigation into shooting of three people at Barniekrom

The bodies of the three deceased individuals have been transported to the morgue for preservation and autopsy. The police are currently intensifying efforts to locate Osman Majeed, who remains at large.

“We wish to urge members of the community to remain calm as the investigation into the incident continues to get the perpetrator arrested to face justice,” the law enforcement agency said in its statement.

Community members are encouraged to cooperate with the police and provide any information that could aid in the swift apprehension of the suspect.

Relatedly, the police are investigating the tragic deaths of two children in Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region. The bodies of the children were discovered on 30th June 2024 in an abandoned vehicle within the Kakpayili community. The children had been reported missing on 25th June 2024.

The decomposed bodies of the two three-year-old boys have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy. The discovery has shocked the local residents, many of whom suspect foul play, possibly for ritual purposes.

