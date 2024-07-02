Police launch investigation into shooting of three people at Barniekrom

According to a statement released by the police, the incident occurred today, 2nd July 2024. The suspect allegedly claimed that the victims were part of a group that had come to attack him. A police team promptly responded to the scene, retrieving one motorbike, eight spent cartridges, and four cutlasses as evidence.
The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into a tragic incident in Barniekrom near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, where three people were fatally shot by suspect Osman Majeed.
The bodies of the three deceased individuals have been transported to the morgue for preservation and autopsy. The police are currently intensifying efforts to locate Osman Majeed, who remains at large.
“We wish to urge members of the community to remain calm as the investigation into the incident continues to get the perpetrator arrested to face justice,” the law enforcement agency said in its statement.
Community members are encouraged to cooperate with the police and provide any information that could aid in the swift apprehension of the suspect.
Relatedly, the police are investigating the tragic deaths of two children in Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region. The bodies of the children were discovered on 30th June 2024 in an abandoned vehicle within the Kakpayili community. The children had been reported missing on 25th June 2024.
The decomposed bodies of the two three-year-old boys have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy. The discovery has shocked the local residents, many of whom suspect foul play, possibly for ritual purposes.
“The bodies of the children were found on 30th June 2024 in an abandoned vehicle in one of the compounds within the Kakpayili community. The children had been reported missing on 25th June 2024,” the police said in a statement on Monday, 1st July.
Assemblyman speaks
The children were last seen near the residence of Mallam Madaha, a local resident, leading to suspicions and subsequent community unrest. Hafiz Andani, the Assemblyman for the Kakpayili Electoral area, confirmed that the children had been missing since 22nd June, and after failing to find them, the community filed a formal complaint with the police on 25th June.