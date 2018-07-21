news

A bullion driver has been accidentally shot dead by a police officer at Manya Kpongnor in the Odumase Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

Details are sketchy but police reports suggest the officer Amidu Osman, who accidentally shot the driver, was returning to Koforidua from Akosombo on board a Nissan bullion van with registration number GN 1630-12.

On reaching Manya Kpongnor, a suburb of Odumase Krobo, a group of mourners had blocked the road.

The police officer in an attempt to open up the road accidentally shot the driver of the same bullion van he was in in the head. He died instantly.

The driver’s name is yet to be known.

His body has since been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Eastern Regional Police Command says the police officer is currently assisting with investigations.

The bullion van has been impounded as well.

credit: 3news